In pictures: Multi-million pound project to revamp Chesterfield's market is progressing - as historic cobbles relaid

Phase one is focussing on the upper half of the Market Place and visitors to the town centre will have seen Chesterfield Borough Council’s contractor, Thomas Bow, starting to re-lay the cobbles, which had been lifted, cleaned and levelled off to smooth uneven surfaces.

These are being re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Work to create the structures which will form a new market stall layout is also underway – paving the way for the creation of new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

Underground utilities including the electric supply have been installed which will support a new lighting system and more modern facilities for traders.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy said: “I’m pleased to see work progressing so quickly and you can start to see how the final layout will look and feel. We want to preserve our Market’s heritage but also ensure that we make it more accessible to improve the experience for traders, shoppers and visitors.

"There is still some way to go but the transformation will help attract more visitors and ensure the town centre can thrive for generations to come.”

Work on the first phase is due to be completed in early December. There will then be a pause over the Christmas period and works will move on to the lower half of Market Place and then New Square, Rykneld Square and Corporation Street, in 2025.

In New Square works will be carried out to create a flexible space to support both traditional and speciality markets, as well as a wider range of uses. Work in Rykneld Square will create a more welcoming, green space around the Crooked Spire, and better connect the landmark to the town centre.

Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield is funded through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

