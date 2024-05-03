Look at these cuties! Photo Anthony RingerLook at these cuties! Photo Anthony Ringer
Look at these cuties! Photo Anthony Ringer

In pictures: more than 40 adorable pugs attended pop up pug cafe in Derbyshire

More than 40 pugs attended a pop up pug cafe in Chapel-en-le-Frith and the pictures are so cute.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:46 BST

Pug and Pudding held its first pug event and raised £440 for dog charity Pug Life Rescue Sunday 28th April.

Anthony and Donna Ringer organised the event at the end of last month.

Anthony said: “It was a fantastic day with over £440 raised for charity supporting the rescue, fostering and rehoming of pugs.

"More than 40 pugs attended on the day – definitely a grumble.

"Thank you to everyone that attended and for all your support.”

The cafe owners say they are already looking forward to the next event later in the year.

A Pug and Pudding pug. Photo Anthony Ringer

1. A pug and pudding pug

A Pug and Pudding pug. Photo Anthony Ringer Photo: Photo Anthony Ringer

Photo Sales
Best friends. Photo Anthony Ringer

2. Best friends

Best friends. Photo Anthony Ringer Photo: Photo Anthony Ringer

Photo Sales
Looking longingly. Photo Anthony Ringer

3. Looking longingly

Looking longingly. Photo Anthony Ringer Photo: Photo Anthony Ringer

Photo Sales
Four pals. Photo Anthony Ringer

4. Four pals

Four pals. Photo Anthony Ringer Photo: Photo Anthony Ringer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire