Pug and Pudding held its first pug event and raised £440 for dog charity Pug Life Rescue Sunday 28th April.

Anthony and Donna Ringer organised the event at the end of last month.

Anthony said: “It was a fantastic day with over £440 raised for charity supporting the rescue, fostering and rehoming of pugs.

"More than 40 pugs attended on the day – definitely a grumble.

"Thank you to everyone that attended and for all your support.”

The cafe owners say they are already looking forward to the next event later in the year.

