Crich Stand hosted its annual ceremony on Sunday, July 6. The pilgrimage commemorates the opening of the Battle of the Somme in 1916.
Crich Stand is dedicated to the soldiers of The Mercian Regiment, The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters and The Sherwood Foresters who have been killed in action since the Great War.
Representatives and veterans were joined by local dignitaries for the ceremony and the regimental mascot, Private Derby XXXIII, a Swaledale Ram, donated by the Duke of Devonshire from his Chatsworth Estate, took part in the parade.
Together they climbed the hill to lay wreaths at the foot of the tower and look across the Derwent Valley as they remembered comrades from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire who died in the two world wars and later conflicts.
Photographer Eric Gregory was on hand to cover the event.
