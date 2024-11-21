Ed Fordham runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield on the market and is also leader of the county council's Liberal Democrats. He said excitement was looming as the revamped open-air market prepares to re-open and traders return to the top side of the main Market Square in the first week of January.

He added he was ‘confident it will be even better than before.’

Ed said: “This is a good news for all those who love a good outdoor market and is superb news for Chesterfield.

“The market is one of the reasons I chose to move to Chesterfield and running a book stall on it is huge fun and a real privilege.

“There has been much debate and discussion about the changes and the improvements, and those concerns have been aired, heard and in most cases taken on board. Now, regardless of that, it is incumbent upon all of us to make a success of the new arrangements. I have criticised the plans, argued for changes and for the council to listen to concerns - and in many cases they have. We can all see the investment that has been made - it’s now our job, as people who care, to make the new market work and succeed.”

Phase one has focused on the upper half of the Market Place and visitors to the town centre will have seen the council’s contractor, Thomas Bow, re-laying the cobbles, which had been lifted, cleaned and levelled off to smooth uneven surfaces.

These have been re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Ed added: “The truth is a market is made not by the layout or the paving, but by the traders and you, the customers.

“So do us all a favour and come down and see the new arrangements in the New Year and bring your friends and family. In fact don’t wait for then - come down this coming week.

“To those who say “it’s not what it was” I say it’s time for them to be silent. After all the investment, all the discussions and all the hard work we have to make a success of the new market and be proud of our town today.”

Work to create the structures which will form a new market stall layout is also underway – paving the way for the creation of new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

There will then be a pause over the Christmas period and works will move on to the lower half of Market Place and then New Square, Rykneld Square and Corporation Street, in 2025.

Ed said: “Shopping attitudes have changed and all of us now use supermarkets and out-of-town retail parks.

“But when you look at Chesterfield what you see is not some failing empty shell. What you see is a busy open-air market on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Often on a Sunday there are the now impressive and huge record fairs, the vegan market and more besides.

“In addition, there are more than 50 independent retails shops - run and owned by people who live in and around the borough, who care deeply about the town and who want to see it thrive.

“The full market improvement scheme will not be complete until 2026 but from January 2025 you will see some of the changes and I can assure you - they are an improvement.

“So what can we all do? In short, let’s get behind the improvements, shout about what a great town we live in, and come into town, and bring our friends and family. I look forward to seeing you all at my new, refitted, refurbished book stall this coming January.”

In New Square works will be carried out to create a flexible space to support both traditional and speciality markets, as well as a wider range of uses. Work in Rykneld Square will create a more welcoming, green space around the Crooked Spire, and better connect the landmark to the town centre.

Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield is funded through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has visited the market to take these new photos.

