Derbyshire photographer Nick Rhodes captured these great images of 46100 Royal Scot followed by Belmond British Pullman today (Wednesday, May 8) in Chesterfield.

Nick said: “Seeing two rail tours and their special engine in one morning was quite a surprise.

“Both seen here passing the Avenue Country Park.

"Here is 46100 Royal Scot, on a steam dreams excursion to Chesterfield from Colchester.

"Followed by the Belmond British Pullman, also arriving at Chesterfield from London.

“Passengers to visit Chatsworth House in the afternoon.”

46100 Royal Scot is a preserved British steam locomotive, built in 1930 at Derby as 6152 The Kings Dragoon Guardsman.

Restored to their former glory, British Pullman's carriages has sheltered royalty and been a star of the silver screen.

The Steam Dreams Rail. Co is hosting another day trip to Chesterfield on May 16 bringing passengers from the south of England on the 46100 Royal Scot, to discover our historic landmarks including Chatsworth, Crich and Barrow Hill Rail Ale Festival.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the glamour of yesteryear with an elegant steam-hauled journey.

A spokesperson for The Steam Dreams Rail. Co explained that there is plenty of exciting activities to get involved in whilst on the tour: “You can sink into your seats and relax as the train sets out for a wonderful journey through Amber Valley to the Peak District.

“Here, you have the option to continue your journey back in time to the Crich Tramway Museum, an immersive museum experience set within a recreated period village, where you can enjoy a ride on board the vintage trams. For glamour-seekers, your indulgent journey can be extended to the elegance of Chatsworth House. Alternatively, visit the town of Chesterfield or continue to Barrow Hill before we embark on our return journey aboard the same beautifully restored vintage carriages in which we started our journey.”

