The Light up a Life event – which has raised more than £35,000 for the hospice – included a night-time procession in which 300 walkers lit up the streets of the Chesterfield with lanterns personalised in memory of a family member or friend.

Participants in the 1.2-mile procession arrived at the hospice in Old Brampton where they were joined by 200 more supporters who attended just the remembrance ceremony to celebrate and pay tribute to the lives of those no longer with them.

Jack Wood, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who braved a chilly December evening to join us for our Light up a Life event on Sunday.

“As we approach the Christmas period, this can be an especially tough time for many, making it so important for our community to come together in this way to reflect and remember.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came along to support us, from those who walked in our procession and to the people who attended our ceremony.

“To have such incredible supporters means the world to us, and we hope coming along to the event helped provide comfort to those who took part.”

The Light up a Life appeal, sponsored by Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, saw the hospice invite families to remember the life of someone special by dedicating a star in a virtual night sky for a suggested donation of £25.

The remembrance service at the hospice was led by Siobhan Hoyes, the hospice’s Spiritual Care Practitioner and featured live music from Sheffield Cancer Choir.

Those who supported the appeal were also invited to an open garden event at the hospice on Thursday, December 5 and Saturday, December 7.

Appeals like Light up a Life play a vital role in helping to raise the £11 million needed annually to fund end of life care for people in north Derbyshire as Ashgate Hospice only receives 31% of its funding from the NHS.

