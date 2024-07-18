Over the past year, Ryan Smith, the deputy headteacher at Stonelow Junior School in Dronfield, has been staying at school for about an hour after lessons have ended to work on a very unique project. He has been building a mini bowling lane for the pupils!

Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden.

The bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop.

Mr Smith said: “I saw the video and I thought I could do that for our school. With the initial help from my good friend Pete, we sourced mainly recycled materials and set to work.”

Once the initial frame was in place Mr Smith worked solo on the project after school for months – when the weather permitted.

He added: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn’t exist in any other school in Britain!”

Our photographer visited the school this week to see this unique bowling lane in action.

1 . Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School The deputy headteacher Ryan Smith has been working on the project for about a year - and now pupils can enjoy their brand new bowling lane. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School The bowling at Stonelow Junior School lane has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Stonelow junior school mini bowlinh alley built for pupils. Seen Ryan Smith seen with players and ambassadors. Mr Smith said: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn’t exist in any other school in Britain!” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales