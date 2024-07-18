Over the past year, Ryan Smith, the deputy headteacher at Stonelow Junior School in Dronfield, has been staying at school for about an hour after lessons have ended to work on a very unique project. He has been building a mini bowling lane for the pupils!
Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden.
The bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop.
Mr Smith said: “I saw the video and I thought I could do that for our school. With the initial help from my good friend Pete, we sourced mainly recycled materials and set to work.”
Once the initial frame was in place Mr Smith worked solo on the project after school for months – when the weather permitted.
He added: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn’t exist in any other school in Britain!”
Our photographer visited the school this week to see this unique bowling lane in action.
