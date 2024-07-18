In pictures: "I saw the idea on TikTok" - says Derbyshire deputy headteacher who builds bowling lane for pupils

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2024, 23:18 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
The deputy headteacher of a junior school has been working out of hours to build a unique mini bowling lane for pupils.

Over the past year, Ryan Smith, the deputy headteacher at Stonelow Junior School in Dronfield, has been staying at school for about an hour after lessons have ended to work on a very unique project. He has been building a mini bowling lane for the pupils!

Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden.

The bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop.

Mr Smith said: “I saw the video and I thought I could do that for our school. With the initial help from my good friend Pete, we sourced mainly recycled materials and set to work.”

Once the initial frame was in place Mr Smith worked solo on the project after school for months – when the weather permitted.

He added: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn’t exist in any other school in Britain!”

Our photographer visited the school this week to see this unique bowling lane in action.

The deputy headteacher Ryan Smith has been working on the project for about a year - and now pupils can enjoy their brand new bowling lane.

1. Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School

The deputy headteacher Ryan Smith has been working on the project for about a year - and now pupils can enjoy their brand new bowling lane. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden.

2. Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School

Mr Smith originally saw the idea on a TikTok video – where a dad built a bowling lane for his children in his garden. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The bowling at Stonelow Junior School lane has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop.

3. Bowling lane at Stonelow Junior School

The bowling at Stonelow Junior School lane has a rope pulley system in place to allow the pins to be picked up in one fell swoop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mr Smith said: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn’t exist in any other school in Britain!”

4. Stonelow junior school mini bowlinh alley built for pupils. Seen Ryan Smith seen with players and ambassadors.

Mr Smith said: "Now it is finally finished and our children can use the bowling lane under the careful guise of our Y5/6 Bronze Ambassadors and mini leaders. We think this is something that doesn't exist in any other school in Britain!" Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
