Conservation on the London County Council No. 1 tramcar ‘Bluebird’ is now complete and it has joined the operating fleet at the heritage attraction.

The tramcar was initially launched in London, on 5 May 1932.

Press reviews heralded “A tramcar revolution” and spoke of “Rolls-Royce” levels of passenger comfort.

One of the most distinctive features of the new tramcar was its striking royal blue and ivory livery, which accentuated its streamlined appearance and set it apart from the rest of the LCC fleet and which led to it acquiring the nickname ‘Bluebird’.

Within five years the tramcar itself had lost its distinctive livery and the days of all tramcars in London were numbered, following the London Passenger Transport Board’s (LPTB) adoption of a policy of tramway abandonment.

LCC No. 1 was sent to Leeds in June 1951, operating from Chapeltown Depot. It had cost Leeds £500 to buy, with a further £300 being spent on overhaul costs.

In 1957, 301 departed Leeds and returned to London.

In 1972 London Transport decided to donate the tramcar to the Tramway Museum Society, so in December 1972, LCC No. 1 was transferred to Crich.

London County Council Tramways Trust asked the Tramway Museum Society to consider restoring the tramcar to its original condition, focusing on the tramcar’s period of operation from July 1932 – July 1933. They had started fundraising for the restoration, and eventually had raised the money, which the Tramway Museum Society had originally anticipated it would cost to complete.

In June 2014, after 18 months of preparation, tramcar moves, programming, research, and allocation of resources, London County Council No. 1 made its much-anticipated move into the Conservation Workshop at the National Tramway Museum, and the physical restoration of the tramcar to operational condition officially commenced.

Ian Ross, Chairman of the LCCTT, member of the TMS and volunteer in the Workshop at Crich Tramway Village said: “This tram was first launched in 1932 and was designed to give passengers and tram crews a higher

level of comfort, similar to the buses of the time. Bluebird was destined to be a solitary example of what might have been in London’s transport system.

“During the project, the engineers at the Museum have dealt with many challenges with patience and ingenuity. The project has been ably assisted by the members of the London County Council Tramways Trust. The Trust has also funded the full cost of the restoration.

“As a personal comment, I’m always impressed by the skills of the museum team and the result of their efforts.”

During the deconstruction process, items relating to the tramcar’s history and construction were uncovered, telling a more personal story of ‘Bluebird,’ and allowing glimpses into the lives of the original builders as well as the passengers.

Curator, at Crich Tramway Village, Kate Watts said: “After ten years of hard work by our Conservation Workshop team, we’re thrilled to celebrate the return of this magnificent Art Deco tramcar. We hope that our visitors will enjoy riding on ‘Bluebird’ for many years to come.”

Bluebird Reborn is a book which has been produced by the National Tramway Museum and contributors, which charts the full history of the tramcar in detail and is available from the on-site Forge gift shop.

Karen Rigg, Tramway Museum Society Chairman, said: “Having watched the process from the beginning, when the tramcar became a pile of sundry components and parts to the point where we have this beautiful vehicle has been fascinating. Testament goes to all the members of the team in our conservation workshop whose skills have made this possible, and to the LCCTT for raising the funds to make it happen.”

