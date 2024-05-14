In pictures: Here are 9 photos of people enjoying the May sunshine in Chesterfield - but when will the hot weather return?

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 14th May 2024, 16:12 BST
After a weekend of hot temperatures and sunshine, Derbyshire is looking grey and dreary today – but when will the hot weather return?

The Met Office says temperatures may remain above average for the rest of the month.

It certainly felt more like summer at the weekend with the warmest day of the year so far recorded on Sunday.

But since then the outlook has been more mixed with heavy rain and sunshine.

Looking at the coming days the outlook is for more warm conditions with highs of 19C on Friday and Saturday, in Chesterfield. Sunday and Monday look set to be sunny and warm but the weather will be changeable, with daytime showers. Temperatures will be generally around or just a little above average, with winds tending to be light, it will feel warm in sunnier areas.

Take a look at our gallery of people enjoying the warm weather in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

Queen's Park in the Sun, Dawn Adlington and Helen Clarke

1. Warm weather

Queen's Park in the Sun, Dawn Adlington and Helen Clarke

Friends enjoy a picnic in Queen's Park.

2. Queen's Park

Friends enjoy a picnic in Queen's Park.

Rachel Taylor and David Kazmia enjoy a cool treat.

3. All smiles

Rachel Taylor and David Kazmia enjoy a cool treat.

Queen's Park in the sun

4. Queen's Park

Queen's Park in the sun

