The Met Office says temperatures may remain above average for the rest of the month.

It certainly felt more like summer at the weekend with the warmest day of the year so far recorded on Sunday.

But since then the outlook has been more mixed with heavy rain and sunshine.

Looking at the coming days the outlook is for more warm conditions with highs of 19C on Friday and Saturday, in Chesterfield. Sunday and Monday look set to be sunny and warm but the weather will be changeable, with daytime showers. Temperatures will be generally around or just a little above average, with winds tending to be light, it will feel warm in sunnier areas.

Take a look at our gallery of people enjoying the warm weather in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

1 . Warm weather Queen's Park in the Sun, Dawn Adlington and Helen Clarke Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Queen's Park Friends enjoy a picnic in Queen's Park. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales