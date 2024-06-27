In pictures: Here are 20 photos of people enjoying the June sunshine across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:44 BST
Derbyshire has been basking in the summer sunshine and warm weather this week, with temperatures expected to top 27 degrees again today.

Have you been enjoying the warm weather?

From strawberry picking to a cool dip in the pool, our readers have been sharing their photos of how they’ve been making the most of the heatwave.

Temperatures hit 30C on Tuesday and Wednesday in the UK, with yesterday officially marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Hopes that this week’s heatwave could extend to the weekend have been dashed, as the Met Office warns of rain and winds in the UK.

Tomorrow, although still warm and sunny, will see temperatures in Derbyshire fall to a high of 21C in Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Matlock.

On Friday and Saturday, the forecast is for light cloud and highs of 19C. Sunday’s forecast is for light rain showers and a high of 17 across much of the county.

The start of next week will see a similar picture, with light rain, a moderate breeze and maximum temperatures of 17 or 18C.

Gorgeous photo by Kellie Moult of strawberry picking at Barlow 🍓❤️

Gorgeous photo by Kellie Moult of strawberry picking at Barlow 🍓❤️Photo: Kellie Moult

What a view! Seán Moore captured Staveley in the sun

What a view! Seán Moore captured Staveley in the sunPhoto: Seán Moore

Edwina Mycock took this photo of a pretty sunset over Turnditch on 21st June.

Edwina Mycock took this photo of a pretty sunset over Turnditch on 21st June.Photo: Edwina Mycock

Swans with their cygnets beautifully captured by Emma Spetch.

Swans with their cygnets beautifully captured by Emma Spetch.Photo: Emma Spetch

