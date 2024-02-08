News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

In pictures: Here are 15 fantastic photos of today’s snow across the county sent in by Derbyshire Times readers

It might have been cold and inconvenient at times but today’s wintry weather also provided the perfect backdrop for beautiful photos.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT

The county has been blanketed in a layer of snow, with pretty picture opportunities in our towns and villages and inspiring photographers to get out and about capturing atmospheric images.

Derbyshire Times readers have been submitting their snaps from children playing to dogs jumping for joy.

Here are some of the pictures you've sent to us so far today. Keep them coming!

This lovely photo was submitted by Charliee Kimbers. "Sled Time for BB."

1. Snow day

This lovely photo was submitted by Charliee Kimbers. "Sled Time for BB." Photo: Charliee Kimbers

Photo Sales
This adorable little dog is camouflaged in the snow! Barbara Swain said: "Daisy enjoying the snow."

2. Snow dog

This adorable little dog is camouflaged in the snow! Barbara Swain said: "Daisy enjoying the snow." Photo: Barbara Swain

Photo Sales
Shaun Glossop said: "Nelson loves the snow."

3. Jumping for joy

Shaun Glossop said: "Nelson loves the snow." Photo: Shaun Glossop

Photo Sales
Chloe Porter sent in this cute photo of Chester.

4. Snow much fun

Chloe Porter sent in this cute photo of Chester. Photo: Chloe Porter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire Times