A spokesperson for the choir said: "It was a lovely appreciative audience. Thank you."

In pictures: Happy crowds flock to Matlock for Christmas light switch-on

The festive season officially kicked off in Matlock on Friday night, as hundreds of residents flocked to the town centre to see the town’s Christmas lights switched on.

By Ed Dingwall
5 minutes ago

The air was filled with laughter, music and sweet-smelling steam as the town came together for its first fully fledged Christmas celebrations since 2019.

1. Crowds were buzzing with anticipation

Families packed out Park Head for the big moment.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Crown Square looked dazzling in the dark

The lights and crowds brought some seasonal cheer to the high street.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Members of the Highfields PTFA kept everyone warm with hot drinks.

The school's parent, teacher and friends association is one of the mayor's chosen charities for 2022-23.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Lifty McShifty shone down from above.

The giant crane being used to repair the town's flood defences was festooned with lights

Photo: Brian Eyre

Matlock