The popular event kicked off on Saturday with a range of intriguing and famous faces on show.
Highlights include Freddie Mercury, Willy Wonka in his Chocolate Factory, complete with and Oompa Loompa, and even a scarecrow policewoman with her own speed gun.
Residents and visitors can take a tour around the village to look our for the scarecrows in lanes, gardens and hedgerows.
St Luke's Mission in Palterton, is hosting an event from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20 at St Leonard, serving teas, coffees and cakes.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.