The popular event kicked off on Saturday with a range of intriguing and famous faces on show.

Highlights include Freddie Mercury, Willy Wonka in his Chocolate Factory, complete with and Oompa Loompa, and even a scarecrow policewoman with her own speed gun.

Residents and visitors can take a tour around the village to look our for the scarecrows in lanes, gardens and hedgerows.

St Luke's Mission in Palterton, is hosting an event from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20 at St Leonard, serving teas, coffees and cakes.

Freddie Mercury from "I Want to Break Free" at Palterton Scarecrow Festival 2025

