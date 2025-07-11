In pictures: First look inside popular Chesterfield café as it reopens after sudden closure

The café at Monkey Park Community Hub on Chester Street in Chesterfield has reopened on Wednesday, July 9.

Simon Redding, a trustee and volunteer at the Monkey Park café, said: “We have had a lovely couple of days welcoming in friends, old and new - bringing our community back together!

"We have had some great offers of help for the café and our monthly community social meals where volunteers cook a three course meal for a donation. It is all heart warming.”

The café, which currently opens its doors between 9am and 3pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, is looking for volunteers to welcome customers on Fridays and Saturdays.

A spokesperson for the Monkey Park Community Hub said: “Full training will be provided. It’s a great opportunity to gain new skills or use your existing ones to help support your local community café.”

The Monkey Park café suddenly closed its doors on May 29 announcing the decision on Facebook a few days before.

The café first opened its doors in December last year and quickly proved to be very popular with a great selection of delicious and affordable food and drink options.

The venue’s opening days and details about volunteering shifts available will be regularly updated on the Monkey Park Community Hub Facebook page.

The full list of events and activities hosted by Monkey Park Community Hub can be found at a dedicated online calendar.

1 . Monkey Park Café in Chesterfield reopens Monkey park café on Chester Street in Chesterfield has reopened on Wednesday, July 9. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Monkey Park Café in Chesterfield reopens The café, which is located at the Monkey Park in Brampton, is currently open on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Monkey Park Café in Chesterfield reopens The venue is looking for volunteers to be able to welcome customers on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Monkey Park Café in Chesterfield reopens Simon Redding, a trustee and volunteer at the Monkey Park café, said that the team had a lovely couple of days welcoming old and new friends, bringing the local community back together. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales