Deli Delights, a new addition to the Clay Cross food scene, offers homemade sandwiches and cakes.

The shop, which first opened its doors at Market Street on Monday, November 27, has something for everyone.

Deli Delights offers everything from homemade sandwiches, breakfasts, paninis and jacket potatoes to freshly baked cakes - with delicious cheesecakes and brownies among the top sellers.

Wendy Stone, 57, who launched the new shop and runs it on her own, noticed that first customers particularly loved a bacon brie cranberry panini and a pork special which she describes as a ‘pork dinner in a cob.’

Apart from takeaway, the store also offers a delivery service – with orders accepted online at Chesterfield Eats or via telephone at 07361693473.

Wendy, who has lived in Derbyshire since 2011, said: “I always loved to bake and I’ve worked in sandwich shops for many years before. I always wanted to have my own little venue. I opened a similar shop in Calow in 2020 but it wasn’t the best time and I had to close it at the beginning of 2022. It was upsetting. Now I decided to give it another go.”

We had a first look inside Wendy’s new venture and below are some photos showing the delightful food has to offer!

1 . Deli Delight Deli Delights offers everything from homemade sandwiches, thorough breakfasts, paninis, and jacket potatoes to freshly baked cakes - with delicious cheesecakes and brownies among the top sellers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Deli Delight The store is run by Wendy Stone, who worked in a sandwich shop in the past and has always dreamt of launching her own little venue. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Deli Delight Wendy, who loves baking, moved to Derbyshire in 2011 and ran a similar shop in Calow for over a year before sadly being forced to close it down in 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales