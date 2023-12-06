In pictures: First look inside new Derbyshire deli and cake shop
The shop, which first opened its doors at Market Street on Monday, November 27, has something for everyone.
Deli Delights offers everything from homemade sandwiches, breakfasts, paninis and jacket potatoes to freshly baked cakes - with delicious cheesecakes and brownies among the top sellers.
Wendy Stone, 57, who launched the new shop and runs it on her own, noticed that first customers particularly loved a bacon brie cranberry panini and a pork special which she describes as a ‘pork dinner in a cob.’
Apart from takeaway, the store also offers a delivery service – with orders accepted online at Chesterfield Eats or via telephone at 07361693473.
Wendy, who has lived in Derbyshire since 2011, said: “I always loved to bake and I’ve worked in sandwich shops for many years before. I always wanted to have my own little venue. I opened a similar shop in Calow in 2020 but it wasn’t the best time and I had to close it at the beginning of 2022. It was upsetting. Now I decided to give it another go.”
We had a first look inside Wendy’s new venture and below are some photos showing the delightful food has to offer!