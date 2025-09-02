In pictures: Families roll up to north Derbyshire park for free day of circus themed fun

By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:04 BST
Children and adults enjoyed a vibrant circus-themed free family fun day in a north Derbyshire park.

Thistle Park in Brimington was buzzing with activity and laughter as Jugalubs Circus Fun offered hands-on skills for all ages – from tightrope walking and juggling to stilt walking, diabolos and plate-spinning.

Sunflower Dance ran a lively workshop, with little ones joining in the singing and dancing. Nearby, the circus-themed bouncy castle and didi car racetrack kept energy levels high.

Young visitors completed treasure hunts around the park to win small prizes. In the craft tent, children got creative with circus-themed art, while the glitter tattoo added sparkle to the day.

Two of the park’s regular and much-loved guests – the Minions – returned and were as entertaining as ever, posing for photos and delighting children throughout the afternoon.

The fun day was run by voluntary community group, The Friends of Thistle Park, and funded through Chesterfield Borough Council’s Community Fund.

During the afternoon Gary Daynes of Freeman Dayne Funeral Directors based on Church Street, Brimington, gifted the Friends of Thistle Park a beautifully hand-carved stone featuring the group’s logo. The carving had been completed live by Gary at the recent Brimfest event.

Happy young visitors at the family fun day in Thistle Park.

Happy young visitors at the family fun day in Thistle Park. Photo: Hannah Brown

Children seize the opportunity to try stilt-walking.

Children seize the opportunity to try stilt-walking. Photo: Hannah Brown

A free afternoon of fun is just the tonic for families at the end of the summer holidays.

A free afternoon of fun is just the tonic for families at the end of the summer holidays. Photo: Hannah Brown

A young visitor proves a good shot.

A young visitor proves a good shot. Photo: Hannah Brown

