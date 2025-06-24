In pictures: Families roll up to Cromford Classic Car and Bike Show 2025

By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 07:56 BST
Classic cars and bikes were a big draw for families who flocked to an annual show in the Derbyshire Dales.

Pristine vintage and classic motors rolled up to the Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show where awards were presented for the best exhibits.

The popular event at Cromford Meadows on Sunday, June 22, featured exhibitions and trade stalls including auto-jumble, arts and crafts, artisan food products and charity.

Children’s rides, live music from Ripley based band LickSquid and a licensed bar made the day go with a swing.

Matlock Rotary Club, which co-organises the show with Matlock Rugby Club, invited donations from exhibitors and visitors towards Rotary’s plan to plant trees and shrubs on the Eastern Moors in Derbyshire to help sustain the moorland and offset the show’s carbon footprint.

Terry Fox, secretary of Matlock Rotary Club, said: “Over 300 classic cars and bikes were exhibited. Included was an interesting nostalgic display from Radford Raleigh, with cycles from the 1930s to the 1950s. Two thousand people were able to view the vehicles, visit the 30 surrounding stalls, with something for all.

"The main sponsors, GJ’s of Alfreton provided an excellent central display, with games for children and plenty of giveaways for the public.

“All in all an excellent day, until the rain came in for a couple of hours around midday.

“Next year the show will be on Sunday, June 7 and we hope it will again be a success.”

Proceeds from the show are divided between the clubs’ good causes. The Rotary Club uses its share for charitable activities in the UK and abroad and the rugby club allocates its portion to its youth activities.

Cars and bikes caught on camera at Cromford Meadows.

1. Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show

Cars and bikes caught on camera at Cromford Meadows. Photo: Nick Rhodes

This vintage Austin Heavy 12/4 Windsor Saloon in beautiful condition was a showstopper.

2. Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show

This vintage Austin Heavy 12/4 Windsor Saloon in beautiful condition was a showstopper. Photo: Nick Rhodes

A shining example of a Triumph TR6.

3. Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show

A shining example of a Triumph TR6. Photo: Nick Rhodes

This soft-top Triumph Spitfire parked alongside a Morris Traveller caught the eye of a visitor.

4. Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show

This soft-top Triumph Spitfire parked alongside a Morris Traveller caught the eye of a visitor. Photo: Nick Rhodes

