In pictures: Families enjoy workshops and art as Derbyshire Makes festival continues across the county

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:27 BST
Derbyshire's proud reputation as a county of making is being celebrated in a major cultural programme with free activities taking place.

Derbyshire Makes festival opened with a creative heritage conference at Chesterfield Town Hall on March 28 before heading to Heanor, Cromford Mills and Glossop.

Craftsmanship was celebrated in Bolsover at the weekend in activities programmed by Junction Arts.

A series of workshops took place across the town. Visitors could make a buckle with artist Lise Bennett or a mini banner with artist Ursula Rae and worked on a new willow sculpture with artist Maggie Cooper in Old Bolsover Yard. There was a display of lanterns from the Bolsover Lantern Parade to showcase the talent of local people and a Teenage Market, giving young people the opportunity to make and sell their work.

One of the weekend’s highlights was Dare to Dream, a mass participation project led by Derbyshire textile artist Sue Reddish. Visitors were invited to repurpose rags into unique flags.

Emily Bowman, Managing Director of Junction Arts — the hub lead for Chesterfield and Bolsover — praised the town’s response.

She said: “We’ve been blown away by the creativity, community spirit, and joy of making we saw in Bolsover at the weekend. From sock bunnies to Bolsover boggarts, people of all ages got stuck in and made some magic!

“Derbyshire Makes has shone a light on places like Bolsover, showcasing not just the town’s heritage but also its boundless potential. We’ve worked with this community for over three decades, and the generosity and creativity we saw this weekend were nothing short of inspiring.

"A huge thank you to everyone who took part—and to the brilliant artists and volunteers who brought it all to life.”

The festival ends in Swadlincote on April 26 and 27 with free workshops and demonstrations, from pottery and wood turning to letterpress printing, alongside a Makers' Market, exhibitions and an art trail in partnership with Swadlincote Festival of Words.

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Perry (6) and Primrose (4) Bowman with their critters made on the Makes Bus.

1. Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Perry (6) and Primrose (4) Bowman with their critters made on the Makes Bus. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Hannah Dowling, 10 and Libbie Dowling 13 in the paint pouring workshop

2. Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Hannah Dowling, 10 and Libbie Dowling 13 in the paint pouring workshop Photo: Marisa Cashill

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Bolsover fire station send their crew to show off thier engines. Trudy Chapman with son Theo Chapman aged 7 and firefighter Harriet Turner.

3. Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Bolsover fire station send their crew to show off thier engines. Trudy Chapman with son Theo Chapman aged 7 and firefighter Harriet Turner. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Marie Crabtree quilting workshop

4. Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover

Derbyshire Makes in Bolsover - Marie Crabtree quilting workshop Photo: Marisa Cashill

