In pictures: Families enjoy workshops and art as Derbyshire Makes festival continues across the county

Derbyshire Makes festival opened with a creative heritage conference at Chesterfield Town Hall on March 28 before heading to Heanor, Cromford Mills and Glossop.

Craftsmanship was celebrated in Bolsover at the weekend in activities programmed by Junction Arts.

A series of workshops took place across the town. Visitors could make a buckle with artist Lise Bennett or a mini banner with artist Ursula Rae and worked on a new willow sculpture with artist Maggie Cooper in Old Bolsover Yard. There was a display of lanterns from the Bolsover Lantern Parade to showcase the talent of local people and a Teenage Market, giving young people the opportunity to make and sell their work.

One of the weekend’s highlights was Dare to Dream, a mass participation project led by Derbyshire textile artist Sue Reddish. Visitors were invited to repurpose rags into unique flags.

Emily Bowman, Managing Director of Junction Arts — the hub lead for Chesterfield and Bolsover — praised the town’s response.

She said: “We’ve been blown away by the creativity, community spirit, and joy of making we saw in Bolsover at the weekend. From sock bunnies to Bolsover boggarts, people of all ages got stuck in and made some magic!

“Derbyshire Makes has shone a light on places like Bolsover, showcasing not just the town’s heritage but also its boundless potential. We’ve worked with this community for over three decades, and the generosity and creativity we saw this weekend were nothing short of inspiring.

"A huge thank you to everyone who took part—and to the brilliant artists and volunteers who brought it all to life.”

The festival ends in Swadlincote on April 26 and 27 with free workshops and demonstrations, from pottery and wood turning to letterpress printing, alongside a Makers' Market, exhibitions and an art trail in partnership with Swadlincote Festival of Words.

