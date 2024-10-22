In pictures: Extensive repairs take place at historic Heage Windmill as work begins on stone tower

Built from locally quarried ironstone, the exposed tower has eroded significantly.

A bespoke scaffolding structure, hung from the fantail staging at the rear of the cap, can be rotated allowing listed building craftsman Andrew Churchman to work on the upper half of the tower initially.

After a pause over the winter months, the job is expected to be completed by late spring next year helping to preserve this much-loved landmark.

The work has been made possible by restoration grants from the Association for Industrial Archaeology (A.I.A) and the Headley Trust with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The national society for industrial heritage, the A.I.A, has supported the study, preservation and presentation of industrial heritage in Britain since 1973.

Heage Windmill is open to the public every weekend and Bank Holiday Monday from the beginning of April to the end of October.

Access to the site and parking are free of charge with the option of a guided tour of the windmill. Traditional stone ground flour milled on site is usually on sale.

