Eventually the crane from Shires Crane Hire of Chesterfield had finished its part of the project and was able to leave, only just in time because sunset was imminent.

In pictures: Extensive repairs take place at historic Heage Windmill as sails refitted and returned to full glory

Six newly refurbished sails have been fitted at Heage Windmill – completing a stage of the Grade II* listed building’s extensive repair and refurbishment.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT

The sails were transported to the mill cap where Steve of Beighton’s Construction started the process of clamping them into place.

Each sail, which weigh about three quarters of a ton, were secured with four clamps and a massive bolt.

A crane from Shires Crane Hire of Chesterfield helped finish the project.

Miller and guide Anthony Sharp said: “We were lucky with the weather and wind speed did not cause a problem. Occasional light rain did not hamper the project at all.

"During the day the site was visited by a number of interested people, all of whom were delighted to see the mill returning to her full glory.”

Visitors are invited to come and admire the windmill on Sunday, December 3 for Santa Day.

Although the sails are back on and the mill is functioning again, there are still internal checks and adjustments to be made, meaning that milling and the sale of flour will not happen in the immediate future.

Once the Mill is recommissioned traditional stone ground flour will be available.

Built in 1797 and restored in 2002, Heage Windmill, a Grade II* listed building, is the only working six-sailed stone tower windmill in England.

Every sail in turn was lifted up to the mill and secured with four clamps and a massive bolt. Each sail weighs about three quarters of a ton.

Every sail in turn was lifted up to the mill and secured with four clamps and a massive bolt. Each sail weighs about three quarters of a ton.

The first of the six newly refurbished sails was lifted from the ground and transported to the mill cap where Steve of Beighton's Construction started the process of clamping it into place.

The first of the six newly refurbished sails was lifted from the ground and transported to the mill cap where Steve of Beighton's Construction started the process of clamping it into place.

Thankfully the weather and wind speed did not cause a problem for the project.

Thankfully the weather and wind speed did not cause a problem for the project.

The sails going back completes this stage of the extensive repair and refurbishment.

The sails going back completes this stage of the extensive repair and refurbishment.

