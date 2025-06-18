In pictures: Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show at Renishaw Hall is a hot favourite

By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Classic cars and motorbikes were a red-hot attraction for visitors to Renishaw Hall.

Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show drew the crowds on a very warm and sunny afternoon. Lee Cobb posted on Facebook: “Great show, cars and thankfully weather.”

Chesterfield Rotary Club organise the annual show in aid of charity. Ashgate Hospice and Aquabox are among this year’s beneficiaries.

Car owners mingled with visitors to the show in the stunning grounds of Renishaw Hall.

1. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall

Car owners mingled with visitors to the show in the stunning grounds of Renishaw Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre

Paul Hodgkinson with his Healey Supersprite.

2. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall

Paul Hodgkinson with his Healey Supersprite. Photo: Brian Eyre

Shane Darbey in his 1986 Ford Capri.

3. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall

Shane Darbey in his 1986 Ford Capri. Photo: Brian Eyre

Phil Proctor with his restored 1935 Chevy Master sports coupe.

4. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall

Phil Proctor with his restored 1935 Chevy Master sports coupe. Photo: Brian Eyre

