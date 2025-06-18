Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show drew the crowds on a very warm and sunny afternoon. Lee Cobb posted on Facebook: “Great show, cars and thankfully weather.”
Chesterfield Rotary Club organise the annual show in aid of charity. Ashgate Hospice and Aquabox are among this year’s beneficiaries.
1. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall
Car owners mingled with visitors to the show in the stunning grounds of Renishaw Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall
Paul Hodgkinson with his Healey Supersprite. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall
Shane Darbey in his 1986 Ford Capri. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 at Renishaw Hall
Phil Proctor with his restored 1935 Chevy Master sports coupe. Photo: Brian Eyre