Buildings on the former Robinsons Caravans pitch at Ringwood Road will be demolished during a site clearance operation which began this week.

Aldi was granted permission to build the 20,500 sq ft store with 130 car parking spaces at a meeting of Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee on January 20.

The planning committee approved the planning application for a new store after councillors and the applicant’s representative considered residents’ concerns about increased traffic problems along the A619, the impact on St Michael and All Angels Church, the nearby Brimington Conservation Area, and neighbouring properties.

Developers have been granted planning permission to demolish buildings at the former site of the former caravan sales business and build the new store with access points, car parking, a servicing area and hard and soft landscaping.

The scheme includes 130 car parking spaces including six easy accessible spaces, seven parent and child spaces, cycle hoops with six of the parking spaces to be equipped with Electric Vehicle Charging Points and below ground infrastructure so a further 18 EVCPs could be added in the future.

