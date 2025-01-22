In pictures: Diggers move in to prepare site for construction of new Aldi store near Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 22:38 GMT
Excavators have started preparing the ground for the construction of a new Aldi superstore in Brimington.

Buildings on the former Robinsons Caravans pitch at Ringwood Road will be demolished during a site clearance operation which began this week.

Aldi was granted permission to build the 20,500 sq ft store with 130 car parking spaces at a meeting of Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee on January 20.

The planning committee approved the planning application for a new store after councillors and the applicant’s representative considered residents’ concerns about increased traffic problems along the A619, the impact on St Michael and All Angels Church, the nearby Brimington Conservation Area, and neighbouring properties.

Developers have been granted planning permission to demolish buildings at the former site of the former caravan sales business and build the new store with access points, car parking, a servicing area and hard and soft landscaping.

The scheme includes 130 car parking spaces including six easy accessible spaces, seven parent and child spaces, cycle hoops with six of the parking spaces to be equipped with Electric Vehicle Charging Points and below ground infrastructure so a further 18 EVCPs could be added in the future.

Diggers work on clearing the former Robinsons Caravans site at Ringwood Road.

1. Demolition work at Brimington

Diggers work on clearing the former Robinsons Caravans site at Ringwood Road. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This prominent building will be demolished to make way for the new Aldi store.

2. Demolition work at Brimington

This prominent building will be demolished to make way for the new Aldi store. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This property will also be flattened during the site clearance operation.

3. Demolition work at Brimington

This property will also be flattened during the site clearance operation. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The plan for the new store was passed by Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee despite public concern about increased traffic congestion on Ringwood Road.

4. Demolition work at Brimington

The plan for the new store was passed by Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee despite public concern about increased traffic congestion on Ringwood Road. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Related topics:AldiChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice