The carnival on Saturday, August 16, was the culmination of a whole week of events activities which unites the community in unforgettable moments.

From the well dressings to a scarecrow competition, a flower festival, open air cinema and quiz night, everywhere you looked there was fun to be had and not a moment was wasted.

The carnival itself brought a noisy parade of floats from groups and organisations in every corner of village life, a Spitfire fly-by and a showground packed with entertainment, food and music which kept people dancing into the night.

A spokesperson for the organising team said: “A massive shout-out to our incredible crew, and to everyone not present but working behind the scenes who’s been an essential part of bringing Barlow Carnival 2025 to life.

“From the planning stages to dealing with the highs, lows, and everything in between over the past few months — and especially this week — you’ve given your time, energy, and heart to create something truly special for our community.

Carnival isn’t just about the big day. It’s about the months of dedication, the laughs, the headaches, and yes, even a few tears. It’s about the joy of seeing everyone come together to celebrate something truly meaningful.

“To all of you — the dream team that makes it happen — we can’t thank you enough. We hope you had as much fun as we did! See you next year on Saturday, August 15, 2026.”

Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured these great images from the festivities...

2 . Barlow Carnival 2025 Tractors in the parade Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Barlow Carnival 2025 Floats formed part of the parade Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

4 . Barlow Carnival 2025 Nostalgia came from a fly-past Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales