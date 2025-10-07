In pictures: Derbyshire town's Wizarding Day - the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:42 BST
Harry Potter fans of all ages gathered Wirksworth on Sunday for a day of magical activities.

Building on the success of previous years, the day has become the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK.

Families descended on the town dressed as their favourite characters to enjoy themed food and activities and to meet other fans.

Street entertainment, market stalls, owls and train rides were among the attractions.

The Enchanted Kiln was a new addition this year where visitors enjoyed magical displays and interactive activities.

As well as a day of fun, the event raised funds for good causes. Wizarding Day has raised a grand total of £9,000 for Wirksworth Colts Football Club, the Josh Stockell Community Skatepark, the Fire Fighters Charity, Aquabox and the Wirksworth Pre-School Group.

Photographer Nick Rhodes covered the event.

Harry Potter fans having a wand-erful time!

1. Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025

Harry Potter fans having a wand-erful time! Photo: Nick Rhodes

Eye-catching headwear was worn by both stallholders and visitors.

2. Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025

Eye-catching headwear was worn by both stallholders and visitors. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Children in their element at a stall packed with Harry Potter games and toys.

3. Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025

Children in their element at a stall packed with Harry Potter games and toys. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Two of the many Harry Potter lookalikes who turned up on the day.

4. Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025

Two of the many Harry Potter lookalikes who turned up on the day. Photo: Nick Rhodes

