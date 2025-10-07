In pictures: Derbyshire town's Wizarding Day - the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK

Building on the success of previous years, the day has become the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK.

Families descended on the town dressed as their favourite characters to enjoy themed food and activities and to meet other fans.

Street entertainment, market stalls, owls and train rides were among the attractions.

The Enchanted Kiln was a new addition this year where visitors enjoyed magical displays and interactive activities.

As well as a day of fun, the event raised funds for good causes. Wizarding Day has raised a grand total of £9,000 for Wirksworth Colts Football Club, the Josh Stockell Community Skatepark, the Fire Fighters Charity, Aquabox and the Wirksworth Pre-School Group.

Photographer Nick Rhodes covered the event.

1 . Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025 Harry Potter fans having a wand-erful time! Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025 Eye-catching headwear was worn by both stallholders and visitors. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025 Children in their element at a stall packed with Harry Potter games and toys. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

4 . Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2025 Two of the many Harry Potter lookalikes who turned up on the day. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales