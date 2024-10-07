In pictures: Derbyshire town's Wizarding Day - the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK

Building on the success of previous years, Wirksworth Wizarding Day has become the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK.

Adults and children descended on the town dressed as their favourite characters to enjoy themed food and activities and to meet other fans.

Events included an owlery at Wirksworth Station and the chance to meet snakes and lizards. There was also magical transport including Wizarding Express Trains from Duffield to Wirksworth and a London Routemaster bus driving through town.

Fans could also sit in a blue Ford Anglia identical to the car that featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Shops decorated their windows, storytelling took place and there was a wizarding emporium of stalls, wand making bushcraft, music, a trail at the National Stone Centre and a talk on fortune telling in the Heritage Centre.

There was also a chance to learn to play Quidditch competing for the Wirksworth Quidditch Cup.

As well as a day of fun, the event raised funds for good causes including Wirksworth Colts Football Club, the community skatepark and Aquabox.

Photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the event.

1 . Witches and wizards of all ages Witches and wizards of all ages enjoyed a range of magical activities including a market for wizardly crafts and activities, search the objects hidden in the Wizardly Windows and screenings of Harry Potter movies. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Wirksworth Wizarding Day A parade of costumes in St Mary's Church. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3 . Magic Returns A selection of fantastic costumes on show. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4 . Live music The day included live music. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales