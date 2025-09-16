Music, performances, stalls and family friendly-entertainment was hosted on the green in front of Bolsover Castle where people from all walks of life gathered to show their support for equality and inclusion.

The event on September 13, featured singers Donna Ramsdale (Jess Glynne tribute act), Elton Wrong, Alex Eastwood, the Rock Choir. Dance will be showcased by The Movement Project. Workshops were hosted by The Growth House (theatre) and Writing East Midlands.

Diva Chanel hosted the event with entertainment provided by fellow drag acts Jelly Cube, Lana Drama and Plessie Beau.

Stalls galore, a bouncy castle, food and drink added to the fun of the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Bolsover District Council said: “Bolsover is proud to have hosted its first-ever Pride event, a joyful celebration of love, diversity, and community.

“There was live music, vibrant performances, local stalls, and family-friendly entertainment for all ages! There was also a bit of rain, but nothing could dampen the love. Together, we celebrated the values that unite us all: acceptance, equality, and inclusion.

“A special thanks goes out to Old Bolsover Town Council who organised this historic event, Bolsover Castle who hosted it on their grounds and our local MP Natalie Fleet MP who visited to show support."

1 . Bolsover Pride 2025 International drag act Jelly Cube and Diva Chanel. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Bolsover Pride 2025 Bolsover Pride 2025 at Bolsover Castle - Rock Choir perform Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3 . Bolsover Pride 2025 Bolsover Pride 2025 at Bolsover Castle Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4 . Bolsover Pride 2025 Ellie the Bichon Frise Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales