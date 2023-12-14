News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A new pork pie tasting contest was held in the Old Cell Bar in Chapel. Pic submittedA new pork pie tasting contest was held in the Old Cell Bar in Chapel. Pic submitted
A new pork pie tasting contest was held in the Old Cell Bar in Chapel. Pic submitted

In pictures: Derbyshire pub launches annual pork pie contest - to raise funds for Mountain Rescue

A pub in the High Peak has launched a new annual pork pie tasting competition to raise funds for Buxton Mountain Rescue.
By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT

The Old Cell Ale Bar in Chapel-en-le-Frith had a new way to bring people together and launched a pork pie tasting contest.

Jane Boothman from the bar said: “The first annual Old Cell pork pie tasting competition went fantastically.

"We told customers to bring a pork pie and we would share them and customers could judge them. We had 14 different pies. The winner was Harrington’s of hathersage. It was a fantastic event. It was so interesting.

“Out of 14 pork pies, the winner was Harrington’s butchers of Hathersage.”

Big smiles at the new pork pie tasting competition. Photo submitted

1. Big smiles

Big smiles at the new pork pie tasting competition. Photo submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Friends spent time together. Photo submitted

2. Friends together

Friends spent time together. Photo submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
There was a full house at the Old Cell Bar. Photo submitted

3. Full house

There was a full house at the Old Cell Bar. Photo submitted Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Raising a glass at the new pork pie tasting fundraiser. Photo submit

4. Raise a glass

Raising a glass at the new pork pie tasting fundraiser. Photo submit Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireHigh Peak