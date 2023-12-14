In pictures: Derbyshire pub launches annual pork pie contest - to raise funds for Mountain Rescue
The Old Cell Ale Bar in Chapel-en-le-Frith had a new way to bring people together and launched a pork pie tasting contest.
Jane Boothman from the bar said: “The first annual Old Cell pork pie tasting competition went fantastically.
"We told customers to bring a pork pie and we would share them and customers could judge them. We had 14 different pies. The winner was Harrington’s of hathersage. It was a fantastic event. It was so interesting.
“Out of 14 pork pies, the winner was Harrington’s butchers of Hathersage.”