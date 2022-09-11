In pictures: Crowds gather outside Chesterfield Town Hall for local Proclamation of King Charles III

Councillor Tony Rogers, Mayor of Chesterfield, read the Local Proclamation from the balcony of the Town Hall, as part of a series of official events held across the country this weekend to mark the historic occasion.

It follows a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday, 10 September at St James’s Palace in London, to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

Councillor Rogers said: “We remain united in collective sorrow following the passing of HM The Queen and we will continue to reflect together as a community during this period of national mourning.

“Today’s ceremony was an important moment in the history of our country, and our borough, as we came together to mark the local Proclamation of King Charles III reign as our new sovereign.

“It was touching to see so many across our community unite for this historic occasion and, on behalf of the people of Chesterfield in my role as Mayor, I was honoured to play my part in this unforgettable moment in history.”

The Union Flag was temporarily raised to full-mast in line with the national Proclamation protocol. It has now been lowered to half-mast to mark the ongoing national mourning period.

People are reminded that they can lay tributes including flowers at the official memorial site at Queen’s Park bandstand, and Books of Condolence are available at locations across the borough.

For the latest information please visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/paying-tributes-to-hm-the-queen or follow the council’s social media channels.

For more information about the Proclamation process please visit www.royal.uk

