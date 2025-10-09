In pictures: Crowds flock to Matlock Bath for first firework event of the season

The 2025 Illuminations season continues every Saturday and Sunday to October 26.

The fun-packed family event features a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent.

Fantastic firework displays take place every Saturday in October, plus Friday 24 October and the final night, Sunday 26 October. The fireworks light up the skies around Matlock Bath in multi-colours.

The displays begin at 8.30pm.

All remaining nights are now sold out and tickets are not available at the gate on sold out nights.

Check https://www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/leisure/matlock-bath-illuminations for any cancellations.

Nick Rhodes covered the opening firework event.

1 . Matlock Bath fireworks Matlock Bath Illuminations is a fun-packed family event featuring a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Matlock Bath fireworks The 2025 season runs every Saturday and Sunday until 26 October, plus Friday 24 October. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3 . Matlock Bath fireworks Matlock Bath fireworks Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4 . Matlock Bath fireworks Matlock Bath fireworks Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales