In pictures: Crowds flock to Matlock Bath for first firework event of the season

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Crowds flocked to Matlock Bath for the first firework event of the season.

The 2025 Illuminations season continues every Saturday and Sunday to October 26.

The fun-packed family event features a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent.

Fantastic firework displays take place every Saturday in October, plus Friday 24 October and the final night, Sunday 26 October. The fireworks light up the skies around Matlock Bath in multi-colours.

The displays begin at 8.30pm.

All remaining nights are now sold out and tickets are not available at the gate on sold out nights.

Check https://www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/leisure/matlock-bath-illuminations for any cancellations.

Nick Rhodes covered the opening firework event.

Matlock Bath Illuminations is a fun-packed family event featuring a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent.

1. Matlock Bath fireworks

Matlock Bath Illuminations is a fun-packed family event featuring a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The 2025 season runs every Saturday and Sunday until 26 October, plus Friday 24 October.

2. Matlock Bath fireworks

The 2025 season runs every Saturday and Sunday until 26 October, plus Friday 24 October. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Matlock Bath fireworks

3. Matlock Bath fireworks

Matlock Bath fireworks Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Matlock Bath fireworks

4. Matlock Bath fireworks

Matlock Bath fireworks Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Matlock Bath
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice