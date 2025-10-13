The three-day event included world-famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman as the star of the show with visitors enjoying train rides, at the UK’s only surviving operational roundhouse.

The event celebrated the world’s first passenger trains operating between Stockton and Darlington two centuries ago.

Visitors also had the opportunity to see Class 55 Deltic 55009 Alycidon and Peckett 2000, a former resident of the Roundhouse, returning to join in the celebrations.

More than 50 examples of locomotives and rolling stock types representing the past, present and future of the railway were on display throughout the weekend. Notable visitors include the very latest hybrid locomotives to operate on the UK railway – a Class 93 courtesy of Rail Operations Group and a Class 99 courtesy of GB Railfreight.

The gala was also the venue for the sold-out world premiere of “I am George Stephenson”, a play created by the young people of Graves Youth Theatre in Sheffield and Paul Whitfield. The play is a humorous look at the life and achievements of railway pioneer, George Stephenson, devised using letters, newspaper articles and other historical sources.

200 Years of Railways Barrow Hill Roundhouse opens its doors for its Railway 200 Celebration Gala. Pictured on the footplate of the Flying Scotsman.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse All aboard for a ride on the Flying Scotsman at the Railway 200 Celebration Gala.

Celebration Gala The world-famous A3 60103 "Flying Scotsman" steams in to Barrow Hill, courtesy of the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations.