Visitors to Heath can marvel at the well-dressing tableau near the village hall, admire the trail of scarecrows in the village and look at a flower festival in All Saints Church, which are all on show until July 26.

Chris Hasty, who chairs Heath Village Hall committee, said: “It’s an enormous team effort by about 40 volunteers, from baking cakes to making flower arrangements and scarecrows.”

This year’s well dressing has been designed by artist Helen Littlewood and is titled “I Will Dwell in the House of the Lord.”

Chris said: “We try to make the scarecrow theme as wide as possible so as many people as possible can have a go. This year’s theme is People from the Past and there are about 20 scarecrows. "

Corner House Cottage has been named the winner of the scarecrow competition. Chris said: “They did The Flintstones, which is amazing. There’s Fred Flintstone in his little car with his wheels made out of stone and it even sings The Flintstones to you when you walk up to it.”

The flower festival is themed on musicals. Chris said: “The arrangements look fabulous. Everyone has taken a musical they like, such as Phantom of the Opera or Singing in the Rain, and created an arrangement.”

Proceeds from the week will be split between The Samaritans, the village hall to cover energy bills and Heath Community Association which runs events in the hall.

Well-dressing has been part of Derbyshire life since medieval times. Chris said: “I think it was revived in Heath in the late 70s by a teacher at Heath Secondary School. It’s been going all the time that I’ve lived here and that’s 36 years. We’ve got photographs of the blessing of the wells and flower petal pictures going back to the late Eighties.”

1 . Heath scarecrows Find the winner of the scarecrow competition at Corner Farm Cottage.

2 . Heath scarecrows Take a ride to Denham's Corner Farm to see Dick Turpin.

3 . Heath scarecrows Discover the story behind Sir Isaac Newton and the law of gravity at Hawthorn House.