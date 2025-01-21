Levelling work is currently taking place along with the installation of bollards and signage on High Street.

Another section of the High Street from Clarks to Packers Row will be closed during the week of 27 January as further work takes place.

Chesterfield Borough Council said they are working with their contractor to establish when traders will return to the top side of the main Market Square.

Phase one has focused on the upper half of the Market Place and visitors to the town centre will have seen the council’s contractor, Thomas Bow, re-laying the cobbles, which had been lifted, cleaned and levelled off to smooth uneven surfaces.

These have been re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Work to create the structures which will form a new market stall layout has also taken place – paving the way for the creation of new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

Ed Fordham, who runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield on the market and is also leader of the county council's Liberal Democrats, said: “It’s a great and complex project and we would rather they got it right than did it quickly and got it wrong.

"It will be cleaner, safer and stronger and hopefully it will last for another 200 years and it commits Chesterfield to being a market town.”

Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield is funded through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Everyone who has visited Chesterfield town centre recently will have seen the exciting improvements to the top half of Market Place taking shape – with reconditioned cobbles and paving, new street furniture and of course the construction of the new stalls which, once complete, will transform the look and feel of the square, and provide fantastic new facilities for traders.

“This is just the first of four phases of our multi-million pound revitalisation of our historic market and town centre.

“We are experiencing a small delay to the expected completion date of this first phase – and we are now anticipating that the works in this area will be completed by the end of February, rather than the end of January.

“We understand any delay is frustrating, but it is not uncommon for schemes of this size. Our contractors are working hard to complete other elements of the project and ensure the overall programme is delivered on time.

“The delay is partly due to issues with the supply of materials, and some hold ups due to the recent freezing and snowy weather, but it’s also because each stall is a bespoke construction which is tailor-made to the space it sits in. We are committed to getting this right, and make sure it meets the high standards we want for our town centre, and our traders and shoppers.

“We’re working closely with our market traders to keep them up to date and ensure a smooth transition to the completed upper half the market once the works are completed.

“Once complete, the scheme will help make our town centre a more attractive destination for shoppers and visitors, and help Chesterfield thrive for generations to come.

“To keep up to date with the project please follow the council’s social media channels or sign up for updates at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/revitlise.”

For information:

Phase two will focus on the bottom half of the Market Place.

Further phases will see improvements in New Square which are due to start in the summer. Rykneld Square will be transformed into a more inviting open space and new lighting to St.Mary’s and All Saints Church will bring a new image to the building. Works to make Corporation Street more inviting to visitors are also planned.

To make sure market traders can keep trading throughout the ongoing improvements, some stall holders will once again move to temporary locations – and a pop-up market will be created in New Square which will be in place for up to a year.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has visited the market to take these new photos.

