Wartime vehicles and Forties dress were among the attractions during a two-day event at Staveley Hall, pensioners were treated to a free afternoon tea and live entertainment in Chesterfield and families enjoyed traditional games and sideshows at Stonebroom Pavilion.

VE Day celebrations continue this week when Rowsley Post Office garden will host a street party on Thursday, May 8 with free tea, sandwiches and cakes and £1 cocktails from 10am until 4pm. Proceeds in aid of Royal British Legion.

Riddings pubs The Seven Stars and The Moulders (also known as The Thack) are raising money for Help for Heroes with a VE Day 80th anniversary joint event on May 10 from 12 noon onwards. A cider and sausage festival, market stalls, live bands, children’s mascot, glitter tattoos and tombola are among the attractions.

Visitors to the Red Lion in Brimington will enjoy a best dressed competition, traditional games, a bouncy castle, music and food during an event on May 10 that runs from 1pm until 4pm.

Living history Martha and Hazel Bailey meet wartime re-enactor Andrew Rudge at Staveley Hall's VE Day 80 celebration.

Pigeon post Billie Underwood, Harry and Rayne learn about wartime communications courtesy of Paul Watson at VE Day 80 at Staveley Hall.

Take your partners! Forties-style dancing and dress were among the attractions at Staveley Hall.