Michael Walker and Christian O’Connell opened Host Coffee on Chatsworth Road and have been delighted with the response. Michael said: “It’s been mega busy and a really nice atmosphere. We’ve been opening at 8am and people have been coming in early doors. People have been willing to wait outside for tables."

The coffee bar has seating for 30 people at a dozen tables inside and there are a couple of bistro sets outside.

A menu drawn up for Chesterfield is also operating at Host Coffee in Clay Cross which opened in 2021. Michael said: “The brunch sandwich and the pesto mushrooms have been really popular.

"We’ve had a few people having a mimosa, a glass of wine or gin and tonic with their lunch which has been nice to see. Because we’re licensed we’ll be looking to do events but that will probably be later on in the summer.

"We have had a lot of people who would usually go to our site in Clay Cross come in to see the new place. Clay Cross has stayed as busy this week which has been good.”

Asked if Christian and he have any plans for a third Host Coffee bar, Michael said: “We’re really conscious that we want customer service and atmosphere to be right here, so we wouldn’t do anything else until we got it perfect where we are. Never say never!”

1 . At your service Host Coffee bar co-owners Michael Walker and Christian O'Connell with Meg Carson and Ethan King, left to right. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Prime location Host Coffee on Chatsworth Road is open every day, apart from Monday, from 8am until 4pm. Food is served until 3pm and drinks until 3.30pm. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Popular place Customers are flocking to the new Host Coffee bar in Chesterfield which has been 'mega busy' since opening. The Scandinavian-inspired decor includes oak wood, marble tables and light walls. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales