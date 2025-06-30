More than 3,500 supporters took on the annual 10km evening walk which started and finished at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium on a very warm Saturday evening.

Among those taking part was Nikki Saxton-Maud, who walked in memory of her mother-in-law Doreen, who died in May 2023 at the age of 71 after receiving community care from the hospice. “They made her feel like the centre of the world,” said Nikki. “I know the nurses have lots of patients, but she was their focus.”

Nikki, 38, took part in the event alongside her daughters, Phoebe and Georgie, raising more than £600 so far between them. “We did it a few years ago when it was the Midnight Walk,” said Nikki. “It’s grown a bit since then!”

Also walking on the night was Barry Dyke, 59, alongside Kelly Dyke, 36, and four other family members – Summer, Abbie, Alex, and Marie. They were walking for Marie’s 87-year-old mum, Margaret, who is living with lung cancer. Margaret isn’t receiving hospice care yet, but she has expressed her wish to be at Ashgate when the time comes. The family has raised nearly £400 so far to support the hospice’s future care.

Barry said: “The families you (the hospice) support are amazing. The care you provide is important, that’s why we’re here.”

The event – sponsored by Magpie Beauty – saw participants enjoy live entertainment to kick off the party at 7pm before the walk started at 10pm. The first walkers crossed the finish line at about 11.10pm.

The 10km route took walkers from the stadium down the A61 bypass, which was closed to traffic, past the Crooked Spire and through the streets of Chesterfield before returning to the football ground.

Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice said: “This year’s Sparkle Night Walk was extra special as we marked its 10th anniversary, and what a way to celebrate.

“We’ve been blown away by the support once again. Thousands turned out in pink, glitter and bunny ears to walk for someone important to them and raise money for local hospice care.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been with us over the years and helped make Sparkle what it is today. Whether you’ve done one walk or all 10, you’ve been part of the journey and we couldn’t do it without you.

“A huge thank you as well to the incredible volunteers who gave their time to help the event run smoothly, and to the brilliant local businesses who supported us with everything from refreshments to entertainment, we’re so grateful.

“The money raised will help us continue to be there for the patients and the people important to them who need us most, now and in the future.”

Sponsorship from this year’s event will be collected until the end of July.

Super early bird registration for the next Sparkle Night Walk – on June 27, 2026 – has opened at £10 per person and more than 400 people have already signed up. Entry will be available at a reduced rate until August 31.

To find out more about next year’s Sparkle Night Walk and to register for the super early bird price, go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

Sparkle Night Walk 2025 Nikki Saxton-Maud with daughters Phoebe and Georgie walked in memory of Nikki's mother-in-law Doreen who received community care from Ashgate Hospice.

Sparkle Night Walk 2025 Alex, Abbie, Marie, Summer, Kelly and Barry Dyke walked for Marie's mum who is living with lung cancer.

Sparkle walk 2025 Glitter face paint adds sparkle to the walk (photo: EKR Pictures)

Sparkle walk 2025 Walkers limber up with a few exercises before striding out (photo: EKR Pictures)