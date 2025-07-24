In pictures: Chesterfield's best bars revealed at annual awards ceremony

The annual Best Bar None awards took place at the SMH Group Stadium on Wednesday July 23, where more than 20 venues from across the borough were recognised for their commitment to creating a safer night out.

A total of 27 licensed premises picked up their Best Bar None accreditation, including: Apartment, Aruba, Association, Beach and Groove, Brampton Social, Bulls Head, Chandlers, Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield Football Club, Crown and Anchor, Crown and Cushion, Derby Tup, Dirty Habit, Donkey Derby, Einstein’s, GAS Bar, Holme Hall Inn, Junction Bar, Lockoford Inn, Original Gravity, Portland Hotel, Rose and Crown, Rosie O’Learys, Spa Lane Vaults, Star Inn, Winding Wheel and Ye Royal Oak (Shambles).

As well as the Best Bar None accreditation awards, five special awards were up for grabs on the night. The winners of each category are:

Best managed venue

Winner: Portland Hotel

Runners up: Donkey Derby, The Winding Wheel Theatre

Best tenanted venue

Winner: Rose & Crown

Runners up: Derby Tup, Chesterfield Arms

Best independent venue:

Winner: Einstein’s

Runner up: Association, Chandlers

People’s Choice award:

Winner: Chandlers

Overall winner

Winner: Chesterfield Football Club

Runner up: Einsteins, Rose & Crown

The Best Bar None scheme - supported by the Home Office and drinks industry – was initially launched in the town in 2024 by Chesterfield Borough Council, in partnership with Best Bar None, Chesterfield Pubwatch and Derbyshire Constabulary with the aim of reducing alcohol-related crime and providing a safer night out for everyone.

It was sponsored by Global Brands, and Gough and Kelly.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield is a very safe place to live, socialise and visit, and while alcohol-related crime and disorder can occasionally arise - as it does in towns and cities across the country - we are committed to ensuring that Chesterfield remains safe, welcoming and fun for everyone, and the Best Bar None scheme is helping us to do just that.

“We’re lucky to have so many great bars, pubs and clubs across the town and it is really positive to see so many of them passing their assessment and picking up the Best Bar None accreditation at the awards ceremony. It was a great night to celebrate the fantastic businesses we have on offer across our borough, and we will continue to highlight the work they are doing to ensure we have an attractive night life and to keep our town safe for all.”

Jane Randall, Chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, added: "Chesterfield boasts a fantastic range of pubs, restaurants, bars, and clubs, making it a wonderful place to enjoy an evening out and we want to make sure everyone feels safe when out and about.

“We are really pleased to see so many local businesses coming together and picking up their Best Bar None accreditation again-it really does show how serious we all are to making sure everyone can enjoy themselves safely on a night out.”

1 . Chesterfield Best Bar None awards Chesterfield Best Bar None awards night held at the Chesterfield FC SMH group stadium. Pictures Brampton Social Club . Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Best Bar None awards Sam Hall and Santiago Perez from Global Brands. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Best Bar None awards Staff from Rosies, Einstein's, Aruba, Dirty Habit and The Bank in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales