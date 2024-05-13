In pictures: Chesterfield students party at St Mary's High School prom night at Casa Hotel

Students from St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield dressed up in glamorous gowns and sharp suits to celebrate their prom event.

Around 150 pupils in Year 13 enjoyed a meal and dancing at the Casa Hotel on Friday. They arrived at the hotel in sunshine and were later treated to a rare view of the Northern Lights as they left the celebration.

The prom coincided with the students’ final day at school before they sit their exams. Patrick Maydom, head of sixth form, said: "The wonderful students deserved a fitting celebration after all of their hard work in sixth form. Their behaviour was impeccable and it was also great to see the students expressing their gratitude to their teachers. They are such an ambitious group of students, and we wish them every success for the future.”

1. Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School prom night

Big smiles from Lucy Plevey and Lucy Kuszynski. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School prom night

Three cheers for Bella, Liv and Isabelle. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School prom night

Imogen Law and Thea Mills at the prom celebration. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School prom night

Friends suit the formal attire of proms night. Photo: Brian Eyre

