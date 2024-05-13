Around 150 pupils in Year 13 enjoyed a meal and dancing at the Casa Hotel on Friday. They arrived at the hotel in sunshine and were later treated to a rare view of the Northern Lights as they left the celebration.

The prom coincided with the students’ final day at school before they sit their exams. Patrick Maydom, head of sixth form, said: "The wonderful students deserved a fitting celebration after all of their hard work in sixth form. Their behaviour was impeccable and it was also great to see the students expressing their gratitude to their teachers. They are such an ambitious group of students, and we wish them every success for the future.”