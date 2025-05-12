In pictures: Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School students shine for prom night celebration

By Brian Eyre
Published 12th May 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 14:55 BST
Glamorous dresses and smart suits were worn by Year 13 pupils from St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, who had a ball on prom night.

The event took place on Friday 9 May at Casa Hotel.

Patrick Maydom Head of Sixth Form said: “These year 13 students have been a vintage year group, having joined St Mary's from all over Derbyshire for Sixth Form in 2023. They are ambitious, hard working, generous with their time and talents, and have left a fantastic mark on the school. We are immensely proud of their past achievements and excited to see what their futures hold. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the lifelong friendships they have made here.”

Take a look at our gallery of photos charting the memorable event.

St Mary's year 13 prom held at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield. Pictured are Rebecca, Rose and Harriet.

1. St Mary's year 13 prom

St Mary's year 13 prom held at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield. Pictured are Rebecca, Rose and Harriet. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
St Mary's year 13 prom held at the Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.

2. St Mary's year 13 prom

St Mary's year 13 prom held at the Casa Hotel, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ruby and Daisy.

3. St Mary's year 13 prom

Ruby and Daisy. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Spencer, Tom and Noah.

4. St Mary's year 13 prom

Spencer, Tom and Noah. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldCasa HotelDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice