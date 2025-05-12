Patrick Maydom Head of Sixth Form said: “These year 13 students have been a vintage year group, having joined St Mary's from all over Derbyshire for Sixth Form in 2023. They are ambitious, hard working, generous with their time and talents, and have left a fantastic mark on the school. We are immensely proud of their past achievements and excited to see what their futures hold. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the lifelong friendships they have made here.”