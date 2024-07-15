Glamorous dresses and smart suits were worn by Year 11 pupils who had a ball in Chesterfield FC’s stadium. One arrived in a tractor and another on a motorbike.

Deputy headteacher Alex Breedon said: “On behalf of the staff at St Mary's Catholic High School, it was an absolute pleasure to spend time in the company of our Year 11 pupils at their prom. Their outstanding conduct throughout the evening was a testament to the relationships they have built with staff and each other, and was a fitting celebration of their five years at our school.”