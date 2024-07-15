In pictures: Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School have a ball on prom night

Published 15th Jul 2024, 16:53 GMT
Students of St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield celebrated the end of their school year with a prom night.

Glamorous dresses and smart suits were worn by Year 11 pupils who had a ball in Chesterfield FC’s stadium. One arrived in a tractor and another on a motorbike.

Deputy headteacher Alex Breedon said: “On behalf of the staff at St Mary's Catholic High School, it was an absolute pleasure to spend time in the company of our Year 11 pupils at their prom. Their outstanding conduct throughout the evening was a testament to the relationships they have built with staff and each other, and was a fitting celebration of their five years at our school.”

Fabulous frocks and smart suits for prom night.

Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School Year 11 prom

Fabulous frocks and smart suits for prom night.

Beautifully dressed students arrive at the stadium.

Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School Year 11 prom

Beautifully dressed students arrive at the stadium.

This student arrived at Chesterfield FC stadium in a tractor.

Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School Year 11 prom

This student arrived at Chesterfield FC stadium in a tractor.

Dapper students arriving on a rainy evening.

Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School Year 11 prom

Dapper students arriving on a rainy evening.

