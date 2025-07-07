More than 130 pupils partied the night away at Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington. Lynzee Martin, head of year 11, said: “The students had a fantastic time. They never stopped dancing and when they did it was to raid the sweet cart and use the magic mirror photo booth. Students left for 11pm although they would have stayed longer if allowed.”
Amelia James said: “It was an amazing way to celebrate the end of school and finishing our exams, we all had a great time.”
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.