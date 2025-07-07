In pictures: Chesterfield Outwood Academy Newbold students arrive in style on prom night

By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
Students of Chesterfield’s Outwood Academy Newbold arrived at their prom night celebration in sports cars, Army truck, digger, tractor, lorry and on a motorcycle.

More than 130 pupils partied the night away at Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington. Lynzee Martin, head of year 11, said: “The students had a fantastic time. They never stopped dancing and when they did it was to raid the sweet cart and use the magic mirror photo booth. Students left for 11pm although they would have stayed longer if allowed.”

Amelia James said: “It was an amazing way to celebrate the end of school and finishing our exams, we all had a great time.”

Students turn out in gorgeous gowns for the big night at Ringwood Hall.

Students turn out in gorgeous gowns for the big night at Ringwood Hall.

Students arrive in an Army truck.

Students arrive in an Army truck.

Esme, Jessica and Evie.

Esme, Jessica and Evie.

Jessica, Denver, Evie and Libby.

Jessica, Denver, Evie and Libby.

