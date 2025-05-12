In pictures: Chesterfield 10K 2025 showcases determination, triumph and community spirit

Organisers were aiming to surpass the success of last year’s event and by all indications they smashed that goal.

Some 1,400 runners lined up for the main competition on Sunday, May 11, with many more turning out at Queen’s Park for the fun run and on Saturday too for the shorter courses.

Event director John Timms said: "We're absolutely thrilled with the incredible turnout at this year's event, which has been our most successful to date.

“With record-breaking participation numbers and perfect weather conditions, we witnessed outstanding performances across all races, including our Nuzest 3K and 5K events that took place on the Saturday.

“Since establishing this event in 2020, we have aimed to create a memorable experience that brings the community together while supporting local charities. The atmosphere was amazing, with friends and family lining the entire route to cheer on our participants.”

He added: "The success of this event wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated volunteer marshals, generous sponsors, and participants. We're also grateful to the residents of Chesterfield for their continued support and understanding regarding the temporary road closures.

"The funds raised will make a significant impact through our charity partners - the Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, and Cavendish Cancer Care - enabling them to continue their incredible work in our community."

David Archer won the men’s race in a time of 33:07, ten seconds ahead of Danny Baggaley, with Sebastian Lawrence close on their heels in third.

In the women’s 10K, Hayley Gill of Mansfield Harriers took the tape in 37:38, more than two and half minutes ahead of Rosie Glossop, and then Lucy Shakespeare-Boyd.

The oldest participant in the event was Colin Sharrock aged 79, and Joel Tidmarsh was the youngest at 16, while Theo Anderson and Betsy Smith were the winners of the Pronto Paints Fun Run.

Whatever their finishing time, everyone involved should feel pride in their legs today.

David Cooper, trustee of headline sponsor the Redbrik Foundation, said: “Having taken part in the 10K alongside several of my Redbrik colleagues, it was great to witness how this year’s success truly showcases the incredible community of Chesterfield.

“As a local business, we're proud to support events like this that bring our community together while promoting health and wellbeing. It's been remarkable to see how the Chesterfield 10K has grown to attract participants and supporters from across the country, really putting our town on the map."