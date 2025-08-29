Thousands of visitors have made their way to Chatsworth House in the Peak District today (Friday, August 29) to mark the launch of the 42nd Chatsworth Country Fair – ahead of a weekend packed with great family activities and shows.

Derbyshire farmer and media personality Harriet Cowan is president of this year’s event – attracting many fans of popular Clarkson’s Farm series where she recently starred.

The highlights of this year’s country fair include a display featuring 75 hot air baloons, medieval jousting displays and a Lancaster Bomber flypast.

Other entertainment features falconry demonstrations, freestyle motocross stunt teams, cookery masterclasses and have-a-go country pursuit activities.

Highlights for families include the vintage funfair, a climbing wall, and bungee trampoline, as well as the opportunity to try pony riding, archery, fly-fishing and more under expert guidance. Visiting dogs can also have-a-go at dog agility and join in the Family Fun Dog Show.

The shopping village is set to host more than 250 different stalls including homeware, clothing, accessories and gifts from talented local makers as well as Peak District based businesses, and Chatsworth’s Farm Shop and gift shops.

The event is set to run until Sunday, August 30, with adult tickets available at the gate for £35. Carers and children aged 15 years and under are admitted for free, when accompanied by a paying adult.

1 . Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 Thousands of visitors have made their way to Chatsworth House in the Peak District today (Friday, August 29) to mark the launch of the 42nd Chatsworth Country Fair. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 Harriet Cowan, a well-known farmer and Clarkson's Farm star, is a president of this year's show. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 The highlights of this year’s country fair include a display featuring 75 hot air baloons, medieval jousting displays and a Lancaster Bomber flypast. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales