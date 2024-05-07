In pictures: British Rafting race event makes a splash on Derbyshire river

Organised by British Rafting, the official selection body of GB teams for recognised international competitions, the Matlock meet on Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, was the first of the 2024 season and proved to be a friendly but furious affair between four-person crews aged 12 and up.

A level of skill above the famous Boxing Day Raft Event, the two day competition featured sprint, head-to-head, slalom and endurance stages between the Square and Compass pub in Darley Dale and Artists Corner in Matlock Bath.

The Derwent offers a relatively gentle course, but that makes it an ideal for setting for more inexperienced teams.

Seven crews entered, including paddle clubs and uniformed organisations spanning Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Anyone interested in having a go at rafting on the Derwent can find more information at rapidhorizons.com.