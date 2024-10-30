In pictures: brilliant Halloween decorations shared by Derbyshire Times readers

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2024, 08:18 BST
It is week of hubble, bubble, toil and trouble at homes across Derbyshire as Halloween trick or treaters go bump in the night.

Many households have prepared a special welcome for their gruesome guests, or perhaps hope to scare them off, by laying out some bloodcurdling decorative displays.

We asked our readers to share their creative efforts on Facebook, and these are a few of the best photos we got back.

Joy Blakemore's front door in Bolsover.

1. Halloween 2024

Joy Blakemore's front door in Bolsover. Photo: Contributed

Joy's display by day.

2. Halloween 2024

Joy's display by day. Photo: Contributed

A scream-worthy scene at the King William Care Home in Ripley.

3. Halloween 2024

A scream-worthy scene at the King William Care Home in Ripley. Photo: Contributed

Beware all who enter Elaine Scully's house in Bolsover.

4. Halloween 2024

Beware all who enter Elaine Scully's house in Bolsover. Photo: Contributed

