In pictures: Boo-tiful fancy dress photos of Halloween kids shared by Derbyshire Times readers

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:08 BST
Little darlings become little terrors on Halloween, the best night of the year for children to dress up and pose for spook-tacular photos.

Pictures of little ghouls and witches have flooded the Derbyshire Times social media page.

Treat yourself to a look at these brilliant photos of children (and a few grown-ups) who have used all the tricks in the book to transform themselves into colourful characters or fearsome figures.

Families around Derbyshire had fun dressing up for Halloween.

1. Halloween 2024

Families around Derbyshire had fun dressing up for Halloween. Photo: Submitted

Alfie dressed up as Pennywise.

2. Halloween 2024

Alfie dressed up as Pennywise. Photo: Katie Wood

Carter, 3, looks so sweet dressed as a pumpkin.

3. Halloween 2024

Carter, 3, looks so sweet dressed as a pumpkin. Photo: Chloe Pointon

Five-year-old Sally's beaming smile lightens the scary face make-up.

4. Halloween 2024

Five-year-old Sally's beaming smile lightens the scary face make-up. Photo: Abbie Marie Compson

