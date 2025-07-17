Ben Johnson makes a grand entrance in the role of Willie Wonka in Bolsover Drama Group's production.placeholder image
Ben Johnson makes a grand entrance in the role of Willie Wonka in Bolsover Drama Group's production.

In pictures: Bolsover Drama Group's youth section bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life in colourful show

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
Anyone with a golden ticket to see Bolsover Drama Group youth section’s production is in for a real treat.

A talented troupe of performers is bringing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life at the town’s Assembly Rooms, complete with chocolate rivers, giant lollipops and sweet songs.

The musical – based on the story by Roald Dahl – is running until Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets cost £10, available from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org

Noah Collins (playing Charlie Bucket) and Oscar Miller (Grandpa Joe).

1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Noah Collins (playing Charlie Bucket) and Oscar Miller (Grandpa Joe). Photo: Marisa Cashill

Charlie Bucket meets Willie Wonka and his factory staff.

2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket meets Willie Wonka and his factory staff. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Neve Collins (playing Veruca Salt) comes under close inspection from Ben Johnson.

3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Neve Collins (playing Veruca Salt) comes under close inspection from Ben Johnson. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Ben Johnson with Finnley Barton (Augustus Gloop) and Beth Dudman (Mrs Gloop).

4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Ben Johnson with Finnley Barton (Augustus Gloop) and Beth Dudman (Mrs Gloop). Photo: Marisa Cashill

