A talented troupe of performers is bringing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life at the town’s Assembly Rooms, complete with chocolate rivers, giant lollipops and sweet songs.
The musical – based on the story by Roald Dahl – is running until Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets cost £10, available from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org
1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Noah Collins (playing Charlie Bucket) and Oscar Miller (Grandpa Joe). Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie Bucket meets Willie Wonka and his factory staff. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Neve Collins (playing Veruca Salt) comes under close inspection from Ben Johnson. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Ben Johnson with Finnley Barton (Augustus Gloop) and Beth Dudman (Mrs Gloop). Photo: Marisa Cashill
