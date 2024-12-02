The immersive light experience was launched in 2023 by Junction Arts to mark the 30th anniversary of the lantern parade.

The immersive light show formed part of the wider Bolsover Winter Festival and saw three new light installations which were created with specialist artists and the local community. Through the course of the evening projections, images and sounds celebrated the local people of Bolsover, art as well as technology. The event was sold out with 1,250 people attending.

Project organisers have this year drawn on the creative talents of people from the LGBTQIA+ community for the new digital artworks.

Dreamy Place is a special project within Bolsover’s Bright Winter Nights festival, celebrating creativity, diversity, and community through spectacular light installations and projections.

Junction Arts and videoclub ran free art workshops earlier this year in Chesterfield designed for anyone aged 16 years or over who identifies as LGBTQIA+.

Participants collaborated with LGBTQIA+ artists to create artworks, including video, digital collages, and images. Their work was showcased in a grand projection on Bolsover Castle on November 29.

Jamie Wyld, director of videoclub said: "Junction Arts and videoclub are committed to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community through this project."

This year’s Bright Winter Nights also featured a dazzling collaboration with Derbyshire storytellers Babbling Vagabonds, video projection artists Illuminos and young people in Bolsover. It was an interactive piece, with visitors using mirrors to find characters and become part of the artwork.

Participants from the PlatformThirty1 project ‘Know Your Neighbourhood’ also saw their work featured.

Resident Michelle Ward said: “It was amazing, we really enjoyed it. I think William Cavendish would have approved as it was his party palace and he liked to show it off.”

