In pictures: Beer drinkers and bands toast 25th anniversary of Rail Ale at Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Hundreds of supporters will be flocking to Derbyshire’s most atmospheric festival which runs until Sunday, May 18, 2025 in the UK’s last surviving railway roundhouse.

More than 400 real ales from around the country will be available including many brewed in Derbyshire. There will be a range of craft ales and ciders, a gin palace plus prosecco and wine bar.

The live music kicked off with Thursday’s Rail Ale Rock Night, headlined by headlined by the UK’s premier Queen tribute band Flash.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian went along to capture the first day.

Rail Ale beer festival Emma Davies, Georgia Davies and Lauren Cooper enjoying the sun and an ale. Photo: Brian Eyre

Rail Ale beer festival Friends enjoying the Rail Ale event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Rail Ale beer festival Ian Wesley, Liz Vickers and Sam Crate from Blue Monkey brewery. Photo: Brian Eyre