In pictures: Bakewell Country Festival attracts record 5,000 visitors to fourth annual event

More than 5,000 visitors lapped up the sights and sounds of the fourth annual event at Bakewell Showground which was bathed in sunshine.

Highlights of the day included dramatic centre ring flying displays by Alistair Leese of Hawkeye Falconry, which invited attendees to lie on the grass under the flight path of an owl, and a classic car display enabling visitors to get up close to beautiful vintage vehicles.

A strong equestrian presence featured, particularly in the Heavy Horse Competition which saw almost 40 entries. The festival was awarded a prestigious Horse of the Year Show qualifying class for the first time and the winning horse, Batley Pepper Gray, will now proceed to the national Horse of the Year Show to try to claim a third consecutive Champion title.

There was also a record 97 entries in the sheep classes, sponsored by the Peak District office of Taylor Emmett solicitors, and more than 1,000 entries in the Kennel Club-registered premier dog show.

Chefs including Lee Smith, chef patron of Lovage in Bakewell, demonstrated to full house crowds in the Culinary Theatre. Foodies enjoyed the variety of produce on offer at the festival’s food courts, which could be washed down with pints from event sponsors Bradfield Brewery.

Families were spoilt for choice with activities including circus skills, interactive music sessions, African drumming workshops, wildflower seed ball making and a variety of crafts and gingerbread decorating in the Kids’ Zone tipi.

The medieval encampment, run by the Knights of Honour re-enactment group, provided spectacular sword fighting demonstrations, while bushcraft and survival skills workshops from Haddon estate-based Woodland Ways were packed all day.

Bakewell Country Festival won Silver in the Best Festival or Event category at the 2025 Visit Peak District & Derbyshire tourism awards.

Bridget Hope, the manager of Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society, the charity which runs the festival, said: “Bakewell Country Festival has grown into an event our small team and volunteers are extremely proud of and it was a joy to witness so many people enjoying what we’ve spent the last year planning.”

