In pictures: Bakewell Carnival 2025 shows community at its summer best

The carnival parade on Saturday, July 5, capped off a week of celebrations and local traditions with residents and workers piling on to themed floats and letting their hair down, while hundreds more lined the roadside to cheer them along.

The carnival may have been marking its centenary this year – there is a photo in the Old House Museum dated to 1925 – and though many things have changed the event has lost none of its joie de vivre.

From marching bands to cheerleaders, trundling tractors and royal regalia, this year’s carnival-goers pulled out all the stops, and local photographer Paul Morgans was there to capture the magic moments.

Laura Newbold, secretary of the organising committee, said: “It was a fantastic day with a wonderful turnout, we were really pleased with how it went. We had a little bit of rain shower but that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirit.

“The highlight for me is always seeing so many local people together, and people who have moved away returning for the day.

“Everyone knows Bakewell as a tourist destination but this is a day when the local population and visitors can all come out together and raise vital funds.

“We haven’t counted it up yet but every penny goes back into local organisations, and It’s great to see that community spirit still exists.”

She added: “Thank you to all the volunteers, especially the carnival committee, the local businesses which sponsor our events and everyone who came out in fancy dress and pulled together to make a difference.”

The carnival continues to be a highlight of Bakewell’s calendar but its future is far from certain, with long-serving organisers now reaching the age when they need to pass on the reins.

Laura said: “We were struggling a little bit for volunteers this year but in the end people came out in force.

“It’s getting to be more and more for the committee so we’re appealing for people to come forward and get involved in planning for 2026.”

Anyone interested in joining the team can contact [email protected] or send a message via facebook.com/bakewellcarnival.

